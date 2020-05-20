Covid-19: 5611 new cases, 140 deaths in 24 hours

Missing your fancy office chair? You could soon get it at home
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
India reported 5,611 new Covid-19 cases and 140 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,06,750 and deaths to 3,303. There have been 42,298 recoveries in all (up to 40 per cent).
Looking at the trend over the past four days, on May 19 shows that India added 4,970 cases and 134 deaths; on May 18, 5,242 cases and 157 deaths, and on May 17, it reported 4,987 new cases and 120 deaths.
Of the confirmed cases as on May 20, up to 64,452 cases are actively infected. Data analysed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, indicated that of the 61,000 active cases, 2.94 per cent are on oxygen support; up to 3 per cent are in the intensive care unit and 0.45 per cent are on ventilator support, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW. “Up to 6.39 per cent of all patients are critical and need special hospital management,” said Agarwal.
R Gangakhedkar, head, infectious diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that till date, 25,03,656 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests had been conducted in public and private labs. “Since last two days, we are touching an average of one lakh tests per day now,” he said.
Of the 5,611 new cases in a single day, up to 72 per cent (4,049) were added by six States alone, led by Maharashtra (2,078), Tamil Nadu (688), Gujarat (395), Rajasthan (338), Uttar Pradesh (321) and Madhya Pradesh (229).
These are among the high burden states and have recorded 73 per cent of the total case load of 1,06,750 confirmed cases, with Maharashtra at 37,136 cases, Tamil Nadu (12,448), Gujarat (12,140), Rajasthan (5,845), Uttar Pradesh (4,926) and Madhya Pradesh (5,465).
Apart from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in which all 33 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged, Ladakh is the second Union Territory to report recovery of all 43 Covid-19 positive patients it had recorded, with no new cases as on date.
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Although the Covid-19 pandemic could tilt the scales temporarily, the strong foundation laid in recent times ...
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Akhil Nallamuthu The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX has been advancing since the beginning of the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...