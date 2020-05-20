Covid-19: 5611 new cases, 140 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 5,611 new Covid-19 cases and 140 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,06,750 and deaths to 3,303. There have been 42,298 recoveries in all (up to 40 per cent).

Looking at the trend over the past four days, on May 19 shows that India added 4,970 cases and 134 deaths; on May 18, 5,242 cases and 157 deaths, and on May 17, it reported 4,987 new cases and 120 deaths.

Of the confirmed cases as on May 20, up to 64,452 cases are actively infected. Data analysed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, indicated that of the 61,000 active cases, 2.94 per cent are on oxygen support; up to 3 per cent are in the intensive care unit and 0.45 per cent are on ventilator support, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW. “Up to 6.39 per cent of all patients are critical and need special hospital management,” said Agarwal.

R Gangakhedkar, head, infectious diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that till date, 25,03,656 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests had been conducted in public and private labs. “Since last two days, we are touching an average of one lakh tests per day now,” he said.

Of the 5,611 new cases in a single day, up to 72 per cent (4,049) were added by six States alone, led by Maharashtra (2,078), Tamil Nadu (688), Gujarat (395), Rajasthan (338), Uttar Pradesh (321) and Madhya Pradesh (229).

These are among the high burden states and have recorded 73 per cent of the total case load of 1,06,750 confirmed cases, with Maharashtra at 37,136 cases, Tamil Nadu (12,448), Gujarat (12,140), Rajasthan (5,845), Uttar Pradesh (4,926) and Madhya Pradesh (5,465).

Apart from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in which all 33 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged, Ladakh is the second Union Territory to report recovery of all 43 Covid-19 positive patients it had recorded, with no new cases as on date.