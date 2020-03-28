Covid-19: Avoid use of currency, stay safe by going digital, says banks

In the wake of Coronavirus (Covid-19), use of currency notes could be dangerous, according to banks

``Currency notes can be a hotbed of the deadly virus and have the potential for transfer of infection as it is said that virus can survive on porous surfaces like paper and cardboard for few hours,'' the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Telangana said in a public notice.

``Use of more electronic payments reduce exposure to crowded places like ATMs and Banks,'' the notification said.

Use of more electronic payment methods through online channels like mobile banking, internet banking, cards etc, can be used by public at their convenience from their home which will avoid going to public places and going to public places and social contact, bankers said.

As charges on digital transactions have been waived off by many banks and they are functioning with reduced staff, customers should go digital and help fight against Coronavirus, SLBC added.