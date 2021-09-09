Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu increased marginally to 1,587 on Wednesday

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday increased marginally to 1,587 from 1,544 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,27,365.

After 1,594 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,180. The number of deaths registered was 18 and 1,60,303 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 179 (194) new cases while Coimbatore reported 233 (217), according to the State Health department data.

On Wednesday, a total of 3,44,977 people were vaccinated in the State.