News

Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu increased marginally to 1,587 on Wednesday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 09, 2021

Total number of active cases stood at 16,180

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday increased marginally to 1,587 from 1,544 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,27,365.

After 1,594 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,180. The number of deaths registered was 18 and 1,60,303 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 179 (194) new cases while Coimbatore reported 233 (217), according to the State Health department data.

On Wednesday, a total of 3,44,977 people were vaccinated in the State.

Published on September 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like