Covid-19: Delhi’s cumulative positivity rate crosses 7 per cent mark

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
In some relief for Delhi that has been battered by Covid-19 second wave, the national capital recorded 338 deaths in the last 24 hours to Tuesday, the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin showed. This daily death count is much lower than the highest ever daily death count of 448 recorded in the previous day. With this, the overall death toll in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic last year stood at 17,752.
There has also been some moderation in the number of active cases to 90,419 on Tuesday. A few days back, the number of active cases was close to the 1 lakh mark.
But the worrying part is that the cumulative positivity rate has crossed the 7 per cent mark for the first time ever to touch 7.07 per cent — well above the 5 per cent mark—on Tuesday. The daily test positivity rate stood at 26.73 per cent as of Tuesday.
While the number of new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday increased to 19,953 from 18,043 in the previous day, the number of tests conducted too saw an increase to 74,654 on Tuesday from 61,045 as of 24 hours to Monday.
There are 46,173 containment zones in Delhi. The national capital is currently on an extended lockdown till May 10.
In the last 24 hours up to Tuesday, Delhi has vaccinated as many as 89,297 persons (89236 on Monday). Delhi had Monday commenced vaccination drive for people between 18-44 years.
For vaccinating those in the 18-44 years age group, Delhi had set up 301 vaccination centres in 76 schools across the city. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that in the next few days, as many as 3,000 vaccination centres will start operating in 300 schools across Delhi. There are about 92 lakh people in Delhi in the 18-44 years age group.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...