Covid-19: Delhi’s cumulative positivity rate crosses 7 per cent mark

In some relief for Delhi that has been battered by Covid-19 second wave, the national capital recorded 338 deaths in the last 24 hours to Tuesday, the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin showed. This daily death count is much lower than the highest ever daily death count of 448 recorded in the previous day. With this, the overall death toll in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic last year stood at 17,752.

There has also been some moderation in the number of active cases to 90,419 on Tuesday. A few days back, the number of active cases was close to the 1 lakh mark.

But the worrying part is that the cumulative positivity rate has crossed the 7 per cent mark for the first time ever to touch 7.07 per cent — well above the 5 per cent mark—on Tuesday. The daily test positivity rate stood at 26.73 per cent as of Tuesday.

While the number of new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday increased to 19,953 from 18,043 in the previous day, the number of tests conducted too saw an increase to 74,654 on Tuesday from 61,045 as of 24 hours to Monday.

There are 46,173 containment zones in Delhi. The national capital is currently on an extended lockdown till May 10.

In the last 24 hours up to Tuesday, Delhi has vaccinated as many as 89,297 persons (89236 on Monday). Delhi had Monday commenced vaccination drive for people between 18-44 years.

For vaccinating those in the 18-44 years age group, Delhi had set up 301 vaccination centres in 76 schools across the city. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that in the next few days, as many as 3,000 vaccination centres will start operating in 300 schools across Delhi. There are about 92 lakh people in Delhi in the 18-44 years age group.