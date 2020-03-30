Covid-19: EPFO opens special window for special withdrawal

Now, you can simply log on to the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal to avail special withdrawal facility, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The EPFO, had, on Monday, provided for online application under a special head for those who are willing to avail the facility provided by the Government of India in the special economic package announced last week. Now, EPFO is implementing it.

For online application, it is important to have your PF account with unique identification number interlinked with your Aadhaar and bank account.

About 4.8 crore employees who are members of EPF can withdraw 75 per cent of the amount standing to their credit, limited to three months’ wages.

According to a notification of the Labour Ministry, all those regularly contributing to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) scheme run by the government are eligible to withdraw their savings.