Is it time to allow a little freedom to fund managers of EPFO?

My Five: Park car at the farthest, so you have to walk
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The stock markets have been tamed by the coronovirus. In the four months since Covid-19 hit the world in December, benchmarks across the globe have slumped by around 35 per cent.
In line with the global markets, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty too crashed by 28 per cent each since January 1.
So, if you are an indirect investor through EPFO, what could be your loss?
The EPFO has been investing in ETFs since August 2015. Initially, it was mandated to invest only 5 per cent of its investible funds into the stock markets. Later, the proportion was increased to 10 per cent in 2016-17, and 15 per cent in 2017-18.
The BSE Sensex and Nifty were around 25,000 and 7,800 levels, respectively, when the retirement fund organisation started investing in the equity market through Sensex and Nifty exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Initially, the EPFO was mandated to invest only in four ETFs — two by SBI and two by UTI tracking the Nifty and the Sensex. However, later the rules were tweaked (mainly to participate in the Government’s disinvestment process) to invest in two other ETFs — CPSE ETF and Bharat 22 ETF, both having large exposures to public sector companies.
According to the latest disclosure in Parliament, EPFO has invested ₹86,966 crore in ETFs till September 2019. As of March 2018, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had a corpus of about ₹13.26-lakh crore.
As the investments are long-term in nature, it is not wise to analyse the equity investment returns generated by EPFO now.
However, it is time to rework this strategy, with a review of how the funds can be deployed to enhance returns and protect capital. The investment rules can be tweaked so that at least 1 or 2 per cent of the mandated corpus is allowed to be invested outside these passive instruments. There should be a criteria such as ESG-compliance or a minimum market-cap as filters.
More importantly, EPFO should be allowed to hedge its equity portfolio through covered calls and put options.
With the organisation sitting on huge underlying shares, selling deep-out-of-the money call options may generate returns on them.
If the volatility index rises to a certain level, the EPFO should be allowed to buy put options based on the risk profile of the portfolio.
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Covid-19 is currently the spectre at the feast. But the pandemic must not be seen in isolation
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...