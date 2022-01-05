Covid-19: Fresh guidelines issued for international passengers arriving at Mumbai International Airport

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Amid rising number of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra, Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
As per the new guidelines, all international passengers arriving from at risk, high risk countries and UAE will have to undergo a Rapid RT-PCR test upon arrival.
If positive, these patients will have to undergo a routine RT-PCR test at the airport itself and wait for the results.
If the routine RT-PCR comes positive, their sample shall be sent immediately for genome sequencing and the passenger shall be directed for institutional quarantine at the respective facility.
All symptomatic passengers who have tested positive at the airport will be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital. Such patients who prefer admission in a private hospital will be transferred to either Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital.
If the sample is negative than the passenger shall be allowed to go home where they will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for a total period of seven days.
All asymptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport shall be admitted to BKC or Kanjurmarg Jumbo Facility (free of cost). Those asymptomatic passengers who have tested positive and are willing to pay can quarantine themselves at a private hotel of their choice from among those mentioned in the advisory. The payment and charges of their preferred hotel will be the responsibility of the concerned positive reported patient, as per the guidelines.
