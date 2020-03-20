Covid-19: Govt reluctant to share positive control samples with private labs

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Validation of test technologies for the novel coronavirus at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune ,may take some months. While multiple technologies are being validated, the institute is not sharing positive control samples of the isolated virus with private players.
Positive controls are primarily derived from samples of Covid-19 patients and are non-infectious portions of the virus genome made synthetically. “Positive controls can also be imported, but currently there is a worldwide shortage . Hence, we have to depend on NIV and are working along with them,” a private player said. GSK Velu, Chairman of Trivitron Healthcare, which is validating domestic test kits with NIV, said the government body is not sharing them as they want to control testing.
An executive of Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics said that while private players were preparing to test for Covid-19, the government is yet to provide them an estimate on the number. At present, the government only tests symptomatic patients who have international travel history or are in contact with them. Till date, there are 219 Covid-19 confirmed cases, but the actual number could be higher as cases could be going undetected in the community.
In the testing criteria expansion on Friday, the Health Ministry has said that all pneumonia patients should now be notified so they can be tested for COVID19 in government set-ups.
While the ICMR is looking to scale up the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) lab number to 72, industry sources said that there may be no more than 200 PCR machines in the government setting. Despite many private labs being on stand by, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is yet to issue any guidelines on allowing them to test.
Also, to expedite testing of suspect throat swabs for Covid-19, the government is in the process of validating Molbio’s Truenat machine, used for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis. Priya Abraham, Director of NIV, has confirmed this.
Truenat is a bench-top machine that uses real time PCR technology, similar to the machines deployed in government labs, including the two high-volume units installed by Roche Diagnostics at the Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar, and the National Institute of Biologicals, Ghaziabad.
The difference, the executive said, is that Truenat is smaller, battery operated, requires minimal training and is usable even in smaller settings such as the Primary Health Centre.
Truenat uses a chip-based technology and takes just up to 60 minutes for a test, screening or confirmatory.
“Truenat has got test licences for Covid-19 assay from the Drug Controller General of India, but will receive final licence once the NIV gives the final nod,” the executive stated.
The cost of a test on Truenat will be ₹1,000-₹1,500, the executive said. This is a fifth of what it costs today.
“We cannot run tests completely for free, but a few of us have written to the ICMR saying we can explore that option if the government provides us with the test kits,” Velu said.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...