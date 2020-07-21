Covid-19: Govt warns against use of N-95 masks with valved respirators

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
The Centre has warned all States and Union Territories against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, saying these do not prevent the virus from spreading out and are “detrimental” to the measures adopted for its containment.
The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health, in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of States, said it has been observed that there is “inappropriate use” of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public other than designated health workers.
The DGHS referred to the advisory on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth available on the website of the Ministry of Health.
“It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks,” DGHS Rajiv Garg said in the letter.
The government had in April issued an advisory on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth, asking people to wear it, particularly when they step out of their residences.
The advisory stressed such face covers must be washed and cleaned each day, as instructed, and stated that any used cotton cloth can be used to make this face cover.
The colour of the fabric does not matter but one must ensure that the fabric is washed well in boiling water for five minutes and dried well before making the face cover. Adding salt to this water is recommended, it said.
It also listed the procedures of making such homemade masks, asking to ensure it fits the face well and there are no gaps on the sides.
It urges people to wash hands thoroughly before wearing the face cover, switching to another fresh one as the face cover becomes damp or humid, and never reusing it after single use without cleaning it.
“Never share the face cover with anyone. Every member in a family should have separate face cover,” the advisory stated.
India’s Covid-19 case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of recovered patients increased to over seven lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 fatalities reported in one day.
The Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on Monday showed that a record single-day jump of 40,425 in cases had taken the total number of cases to 11,18,043.
