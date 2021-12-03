Covid-19: Gujarat adds 50 new cases on Thursday, authorities increase vigil

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Gujarat reported 50 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday amidst growing concerns about the new Omicron variant.
After a sustained decline over the past fortnight, daily new cases have inched back to 50. The number of active cases had increased to 318 in the State as on December 2. Notably, there has been a sustained increase in the daily new cases for the past three days. On November 29, the total new cases were 27, which increased to 40 on November 30, 45 on December 1 which increased to 50 on December 2.
The urban centres - eight municipal corporations - recorded about 60 per cent of the new cases reported in the State. The State administration has extended the night-curfew (between 1am to 5am) in these cities till December 10 as a measure of precaution to prevent late-night gatherings.
Also read: Two confirmed Covid-variant Omicron cases in Karnataka; no travel curbs
Meanwhile, on Thursday health officials informed that one of the three persons who had arrived from Zimbabwe to Jamnagar has tested positive for Covid-19. While he is currently being treated at a hospital, his samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the type of the variant. The reports of the other two persons are still awaited.
The State authorities have increased vigilance at the airports, railway stations and other entry-points into the State.
Gujarat has so far reported total 8,27,570 cases, of which 8,17,158 have been discharged while 10,094 lives were lost since the start of the pandemic.
On the vaccinations front, the State has so far administered total 8.19 crore doses covering about 93 per cent of the eligible population with first dose and 73 per cent population with the second dose.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...