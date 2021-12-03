Covid-19: Gujarat adds 50 new cases on Thursday, authorities increase vigil

Gujarat reported 50 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday amidst growing concerns about the new Omicron variant.

After a sustained decline over the past fortnight, daily new cases have inched back to 50. The number of active cases had increased to 318 in the State as on December 2. Notably, there has been a sustained increase in the daily new cases for the past three days. On November 29, the total new cases were 27, which increased to 40 on November 30, 45 on December 1 which increased to 50 on December 2.

Night curfew

The urban centres - eight municipal corporations - recorded about 60 per cent of the new cases reported in the State. The State administration has extended the night-curfew (between 1am to 5am) in these cities till December 10 as a measure of precaution to prevent late-night gatherings.

Meanwhile, on Thursday health officials informed that one of the three persons who had arrived from Zimbabwe to Jamnagar has tested positive for Covid-19. While he is currently being treated at a hospital, his samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the type of the variant. The reports of the other two persons are still awaited.

The State authorities have increased vigilance at the airports, railway stations and other entry-points into the State.

Gujarat has so far reported total 8,27,570 cases, of which 8,17,158 have been discharged while 10,094 lives were lost since the start of the pandemic.

On the vaccinations front, the State has so far administered total 8.19 crore doses covering about 93 per cent of the eligible population with first dose and 73 per cent population with the second dose.