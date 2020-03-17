Covid-19 impact: ITAT to hear only urgent matters till March 27

With a virtual lockdown due to worries about coronavirus, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has decided that the functioning of the Benches from March 17 to March 27 will be restricted only to urgent matters.

In new instructions, ITAT President P.P. Bhatt has said the Authorised Representatives or parties in person may mention their matters showing their urgency before the concerned Bench and if satisfied, the Bench will hear the matter.

“Considering the developing situation and in light of the Notification of Hon’ble Supreme Court dated March 13, 2020, I deem it fit and proper to take certain precautionary measures, at all-India level, to check the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic,” he said.

The letter further said all other routine matters would stand adjourned and the advocates, Chartered Accountants and practitioners or assessees should not be present in person to seek an adjournment on the respective dates of hearing. The adjourned dates would be notified.

Earlier, the ITAT Mumbai said that court rooms should not be overcrowded and only directly involved parties and authorised persons should be present in the court rooms for hearing.

The Supreme Court has also taken preventive measures to arrest the spread of the infection.