Covid-19: India reports lowest number of new cases in 60 days

India reported the lowest daily Covid cases in two months at 1,14,460 on Sunday with 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, according to the Health Ministry data. This is also the tenth consecutive day when the country reported less than 2 lakh cases. Cumulatively, the Covid cases stood at 2,88,09,339 of which active cases were 1477799, those who recovered stood at 2,69,84,781, and the death toll was 3,46,759.

It is to be noted that daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 24th straight day, and 1,89,232 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Thus, the overall recovery rate of 93.67 per cent is showing an increasing trend.

Meanwhile, 20,36,311 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, and cumulatively India has conducted over 36.4 crore at 36,47,46,522 tests so far.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 6.54 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stands at 5.62 per cent on Sunday. Thus, it has remained less than 10 per cent for 13 consecutive days now.

Also, India administered a total of 23,13,22,417 vaccines, with 33,53,539 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the data. In Phase 3 of the vaccination drive, which began on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, a total of 2,77,39,545 beneficiaries have been given their first dose, and 1,61,253 beneficiaries received their second dose.