Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 23,179 cases on March 17, 2021

The Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday reported a staggering 23,179 new Covid-19 cases, which is the highest in 2021. Yesterday the infection number had reached 17,864.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the State Health Department said that as of today, there are 1,52,760 active cases in the state. About 84 Covid deaths were also reported in the state today, with case fatality rate of 2.24 per cent.

The statement said that 9,138 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of patients discharged after full recovery to 21.63 lakh. Currently 6.71 lakh people are in home quarantine and 6,738 people are in institutional quarantine.

Given the rising number of new infection, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray in a video conference with the Prime Minister had sought help understanding the sudden increase in the number of cases. He had asked the Prime Minister to provide guidance on whether it is a mutation or some other form of the virus. The Chief Minister also demanded that all the people above the age of 45 years, whether they are having co-morbid conditions or not should be vaccinated.