Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 63,294 cases

Even as Maharashtra Government is preparing for stricter pandemic restrictions, the state on Sunday reported 63,294 fresh cases of Covid-19. The total number of active cases in the state has risen to 5,65,587.

The Pune district continues to be on the top position with 1,09,590 cases, followed by Mumbai at 91,100.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said that on Sunday 34,008 patients were discharged taking the total number discharged after full recovery to 27.82 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 81.65 per cent

On Sunday 349 COVID deaths were also reported in the state. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.7 per cent. Currently, 31.75 lakh people are in home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine.