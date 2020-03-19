Covid-19: Navy sets up quarantine facility in Vizag

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
The Navy has set up a quarantine camp at INS Vishwakarma in the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) for Indian nationals being evacuated from Covid-19- affected countries,” the Defence Ministry said in a release.
The camp is fully equipped to accommodate nearly 200 personnel with suitable facilities and other arrangements.
The evacuated personnel in the camp will be closely monitored to ensure social distancing and will be under medical supervision in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Department of Health & Family Welfare and medical professionals of ENC, the release added.
As a precautionary measure, the evacuated persons will be kept under quarantine for 14 days. ENC is proactively coordinating with the health officials from the State and district administration to ensure adequate preventive care is provided to all evacuated personnel and prevent the spread of the virus.
“The Government of India is taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are prepared well to face the challenge and threat posed by the growing pandemic...,” the release said.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...