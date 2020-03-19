Covid-19: Navy sets up quarantine facility in Vizag

The Navy has set up a quarantine camp at INS Vishwakarma in the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) for Indian nationals being evacuated from Covid-19- affected countries,” the Defence Ministry said in a release.

The camp is fully equipped to accommodate nearly 200 personnel with suitable facilities and other arrangements.

The evacuated personnel in the camp will be closely monitored to ensure social distancing and will be under medical supervision in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Department of Health & Family Welfare and medical professionals of ENC, the release added.

As a precautionary measure, the evacuated persons will be kept under quarantine for 14 days. ENC is proactively coordinating with the health officials from the State and district administration to ensure adequate preventive care is provided to all evacuated personnel and prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Government of India is taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are prepared well to face the challenge and threat posed by the growing pandemic...,” the release said.