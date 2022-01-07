Covid-19: Over 40,000 new cases in Maharashtra

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Maharashtra reported 40,925 new Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the total number of active cases 1,41,492. Mumbai reported 20, 971 new cases.
While 14,256 patients were discharged on Friday, 20 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the State is 2.07 per cent. Currently, 7,42,684 people are in home quarantine and 1,463 people are in institutional quarantine. No new case of Omicron variant is reported from the State, according to the State Health Department.
Mumbai city has 91,731 active Covid-19 patients while Thane has 22,510 patients.
On Friday, Mumbai circle including Mumbai city reported 33,235 patients. Pune circle including Pune city reported 4,765 patients which include 2,804 patients in Pune. Nagpur city reported 612 patients.
