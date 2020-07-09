Covid-19 recovery rate in Chennai touches 71%

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
In a major turnaround, the recovery rate from coronavirus in Chennai, the worst-affected city in Tamil Nadu, touched 71 per cent (62 per cent for the entire State) on Thursday, after a steady decline in new infections and an increase in recovery rate over the past three days.
The recovery rate in the city on June 11 was 50 per cent.
The number of cases in the city 10 days ago were high; now, they are getting cured and discharged. It’s one of the good trends, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told BusinessLine.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported an additional 4,231 coronavirus infections in the 24 hours since Wednesday, with the numbers increasing steadily in other districts. While Chennai reported 1,216 new cases, the rest of the districts put together added 3,015 — a reversal of trend from 15 days ago.
Out of the 3,994 Covid-19 patients discharged on Thursday, 2,700 were in Chennai. This takes the total number of persons recovered and discharged to 78,161 in Tamil Nadu, including 52,287 in Chennai.
The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,652, of which 20,271 are in Chennai.
Among the districts, Thiruvallur reported the highest infections on Thursday with 364, followed by Virudhunagar (289), Madurai (262), Kallakurichi (254), Thoothukudi (196), Chengalpattu (169), Thirunelveli (110) and the rest of the cases distributed across Tiruchirappalli Trichy (93), Coimbatore (98), Kanyakumari (93), Salem (92) and Theni (90).
The number of deaths due to the virus in the State increased to 1,765 after 65 persons died in the 24 hours since Wednesday, said a Health Ministry bulletin.
Meanwhile, the State government has reduced the staff strength of IT/ITEs companies located within the limits of Chennai Police Commissionerate to 10 per cent from 50 per cent, said a press release without citing any reason.
