COVID-19: T-Works to make 100 homegrown affordable ventilators in two weeks

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
After successful trials at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), T-Works, a e-hardware startup incubator, is all set to manufacture 100 ‘affordable’ ventilators in the next two weeks.
Priced at ₹65,000-85,000 a piece, the T-Works Ventilator is ready for use on patients who need ventilation support. (Typically such equipment is priced at ₹5-6 lakh in the market).
With 2-3 per cent of the Covid-19 infected patients requiring oxygen support or ventilation support to cope with the severe lung infection caused by the virus, scarcity and the cost of ventilators have become a big hurdle as States scramble to find resources to attend to the patients.
T-Works, a Telangana Government-promoted incubator, which has teamed up with several startups and corporates, has developed the homegrown ventilator in 32 days. Work began days before the country declared the first lockdown in the March third week.
After piecing together equipment to produce an affordable ventilator, the incubator produced a prototype which has been put to use at the NIMS, a State-government run super specialty hospital.
T-Works Chief Executive Officer Sujai Karampuri said that the performance of the device was comparable to any other ventilator currently being used.
“The T-Works ventilator will be useful in peripheral centres like district and area hospitals. The additional provision to use the ventilator with an oxygen cylinder allows it to be used as a mobile ventilator in ambulances. It has a potential to save several lives,” Padmaja, Head of the Department (Anaesthesiology) at NIMS, said.
“Detailed feedback from doctors of NIMS during the design and development phase was vital,” Sujai said.
The T-Works ventilator measures parameters such as inspired and expired tidal volume, peak airway pressure and FiO2 (concentration of oxygen that a person inhales),” he said.
It comes with the option of using either at a high-pressure hospital line or a cylinder for oxygen supply. This facility allows the device to be used in locations with scarce resources and no central supply of medical gases.
“We will continue to develop the device’s software to add features and improve its performance significantly,” Sujai said.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...