Covid-19: TN records highest single day deaths of 127

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single day deaths of 127 in the last 24 hours due to Coronavirus to take the total tally due to the virus to 5,641.

The State reported an additional 5,860 cases to a total number of 3,32,105. After 5,236 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 2,72,251), the number of active cases was 54,213.

The samples tested were 71,343 (total 36,40,796)

For the second day, Chennai saw new cases above 1,000 cases at 1,179; patients discharged 1,046; deaths reported were 26 leaving active cases in the city at 11,321.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (376); Coimbatore (290); Cuddalore (340); Dindigul (118); Kancheepuram (184); Kanyakumari (182); Pudukottai (170); Ranipet (260); Salem (200); Thanjavur (109); Theni (213); Thiruvallur (422); Thiruvannamalai (100); Thirunelveli (169); Trichy (117); Vellore (153) and Virudhunagar (167), according to health ministry.