Covid-19: TN reports 1,152 new cases

Total number of samples tested for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu crossed the five-crore mark to 5,00,51,603 after 1,29,573 samples were tested on Friday.

Out of the total samples tested so far, a total of 26,92,949 tested positive.

Meanwhile, new cases in the State declined to 1,152 from 1,164 on Thursday.

After 1,392 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 13,531. The number of deaths registered was 19.

Chennai reported 147 (152) new cases while Coimbatore added 140 (137).

On Friday, 1,30,492 persons were vaccinated, as per State Health Department data.