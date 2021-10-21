News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,164 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 21, 2021

Chennai reports 152 cases

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday declined to 1,164 from 1,170 on Wednesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,91,797.

After 1,412 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 13,790. The number of deaths registered was 20 and 1,29,349 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 152 (148) new cases while Coimbatore added 137 (142).

On Thursday, 1,48,437 persons were vaccinated, as per State Health Departmen data.

Published on October 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like