Covid-19: TN reports 1,164 new cases

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday declined to 1,164 from 1,170 on Wednesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,91,797.

After 1,412 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 13,790. The number of deaths registered was 20 and 1,29,349 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 152 (148) new cases while Coimbatore added 137 (142).

On Thursday, 1,48,437 persons were vaccinated, as per State Health Departmen data.