Covid-19: TN reports 1,449 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 1,449 new coronavirus cases (1,467 on Monday) to take the total number of cases in the State to 1,46,735.

After 1,548 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,749. The number of deaths registered was 16 and 1,46,735 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 179 (181) new cases while Coimbatore added 151 (155).

On Tuesday, a total of 1,77,083 persons were vaccinated, according to data from the Health Department.