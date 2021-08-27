News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,542 new cases, 21 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 27, 2021

Chennai reported 162 fresh cases

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday declined to 1,542 from 1,559 on Thursday to take the total number of cases to 26,08,748.

After 1,793 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 17,797. About 21 deaths were registered and 1,62,487 samples tested.

Chennai reported 162 (175) new cases while Coimbatore saw 232 (216) cases, according to State Health department data.

Published on August 27, 2021

Covid-19
