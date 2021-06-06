Covid-19: TN reports 20,421 new cases, 434 deaths

The number of new Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further on Sunday to 20,421 (Saturday, it was 21,410).

The number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged was 33,161 to take the number of active cases to 2,44,289.

Samples tested were 1,74,982, and 434 deaths registered.

Coimbatore reported the highest number of cases with 2,645, followed by Chennai with 1,644; Erode (1,694); Salem (1,071); Tiruppur 1,068); and the rest of the other districts with less than 1,000 cases.

On Sunday, 32,187 persons got vaccinated, says a data from State Health Department.