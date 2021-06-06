News

Covid-19: TN reports 20,421 new cases, 434 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 06, 2021

Liquid oxygen is being transported on Sunday in Chennai.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Number of active cases stands at 2,44,289.

The number of new Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further on Sunday to 20,421 (Saturday, it was 21,410).

The number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged was 33,161 to take the number of active cases to 2,44,289.

Samples tested were 1,74,982, and 434 deaths registered.

Coimbatore reported the highest number of cases with 2,645, followed by Chennai with 1,644; Erode (1,694); Salem (1,071); Tiruppur 1,068); and the rest of the other districts with less than 1,000 cases.

On Sunday, 32,187 persons got vaccinated, says a data from State Health Department.

Published on June 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.