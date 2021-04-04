News

Covid-19: TN reports 3,581 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 04, 2021

Tamil Nadu saw an addition of 3,581 coronavirus cases on Sunday (3.446 on Saturday). However, after 1,813 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 21,958. There were 14 deaths and 82,791 samples tested.

Chennai reported the maximum number of infections in the State with 1,344 cases; followed by Coimbatore (312); Chengalpattu (297); Tiruvallur (163); Tiruchirapalli (150); Thanjavur (136); Kancheepuram (124) and Tirupur (105), according to State health department data.

Published on April 04, 2021

