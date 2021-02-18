News

Covid-19: TN reports 457 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 18, 2021 Published on February 18, 2021

There was an addition of 457 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,46,937. After 470 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,173.

There were six deaths registered and 51,101 samples tested.

In Chennai reported 138 cases. In Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Perambalur districts there were zero cases, while in all the other 33 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to the State health ministry.

