News

Covid-19: TN reports 695 cases on March 13, 2021

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 13, 2021

Representative image   -  REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

In Tamil Nadu, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 695 on Saturday (670 on Friday) to take the total number of infections to 8,58,967. After 512 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,662.

There were four death registered and 65,295 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 271 (265 on Friday). In Kallakuruchi there was zero cases while in the rest 35 districts there were less than 100 cases, according to the State health ministry.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 13, 2021
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.