Covid-19: TN reports 695 cases on March 13, 2021

In Tamil Nadu, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 695 on Saturday (670 on Friday) to take the total number of infections to 8,58,967. After 512 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,662.

There were four death registered and 65,295 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 271 (265 on Friday). In Kallakuruchi there was zero cases while in the rest 35 districts there were less than 100 cases, according to the State health ministry.