Covid-19: TN reports 790 new cases, 8 deaths on January 8

Daily Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped to to 790 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the State to 8,24,776.

After 897 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 7,432.

There were 8 deaths registered and 64,231 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections was 208, while all the other 36 districts reported less than 100 cases, according to State health ministry data.