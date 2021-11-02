News

Covid-19: TN reports 973 new cases; 21 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 02, 2021

Over 95,000 persons administered vaccination on Tuesday.

New Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday declined to 973 from 990 on Monday.

There were 21 deaths reported and 1,15,219 samples tested. Chennai reported 109 (111) new cases and Coimbatore 114 (117).

A total of 95,552 persons were administered the vaccine on Tuesday to take the total vaccinated 5,66,78,533, according to State health department data.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
