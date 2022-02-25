Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 32 lakh total doses on Feb 24

India vaccinated over 32 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Thursday, February 24, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of February 25, 7 am, 32,04,426 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of the total doses administered in the last 24 hours, 2,68,130 were first doses administered to the 18+ population while 16,45,433 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 1,78,776 first doses and 9,73,163 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,38,924 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

India has administered 1,76,86,89,266 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 90,86,77,814 total first doses and 76,00,63,837 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years , 5,44,55,055 total first doses and 2,57,73,304 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,97,19,256 total precaution doses administered so far.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 28,63,25,646 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,51,16,583 doses and West Bengal with 13,03,98,475 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,34,235. 13,166 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 26,988 to 4,22,46,884. 302 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,13,226.