Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered 147.72 crore doses so far

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India has administered 147.72 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Over 55.5 lakh beneficiaries aged 18 and above were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday, January 4, as per the official data.
As per the data, as of January 5, 7am, 55,52,705 vaccine doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18+. Of this, 22,81,528 were first doses while second doses totalled 32,71,177.
Overall, 1,46,86,97,080 total doses of the vaccine have been administered for 18+ beneficiaries including 85,11,17,680 first doses and 61,75,79,400 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered in this age group with 20,48,31,224 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,51,71,788 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 10,65,13,136 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.
It has administered 12,93,95,069 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,05,72,994 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,48,58,225 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 7,54,36,155 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,45,98,794b doses and Madhya Pradesh with 5,04,12,962 doses.
15-17 age group
40,90,533 beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group were administered the first dose in the last 24 hours. Overall, 85,11,766 beneficiaries in the age group have received their first dose so far.
Case count
As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,14,004. 58,097 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 15389 to 34321803. 534 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 482551.
India has recorded 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant so far while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 828.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...