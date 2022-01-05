Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered 147.72 crore doses so far

India has administered 147.72 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Over 55.5 lakh beneficiaries aged 18 and above were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday, January 4, as per the official data.

As per the data, as of January 5, 7am, 55,52,705 vaccine doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18+. Of this, 22,81,528 were first doses while second doses totalled 32,71,177.

Overall, 1,46,86,97,080 total doses of the vaccine have been administered for 18+ beneficiaries including 85,11,17,680 first doses and 61,75,79,400 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered in this age group with 20,48,31,224 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,51,71,788 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 10,65,13,136 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 12,93,95,069 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,05,72,994 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,48,58,225 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 7,54,36,155 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,45,98,794b doses and Madhya Pradesh with 5,04,12,962 doses.

15-17 age group

40,90,533 beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group were administered the first dose in the last 24 hours. Overall, 85,11,766 beneficiaries in the age group have received their first dose so far.

Case count

As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,14,004. 58,097 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 15389 to 34321803. 534 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 482551.

India has recorded 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant so far while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 828.