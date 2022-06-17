Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 195.8 crore total doses so far

India has administered more than 195.8 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of June 17, 7 am, India had administered 1,95,84,03,471 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall.

This includes 91.72 crore total first doses and 83.71 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 6 crore first doses and 4.75 crore second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.55 crore first doses and 2.05 crore second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 37.80 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.68 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) so far.

15,27,365 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

This included 50,574 first doses and 5.79 lakh second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

36,861 first doses and 1.12 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 89,293 first doses and 2.46 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

1.13 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 2.99 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the number of total doses administered with 33.51 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.82 crore doses, and West Bengal with 14.09 crore doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 63,063. 12,847 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

7,985 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with total recoveries at 4.27 crore. 14 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,817.