New Covid cases in TN cross 500

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jun 16, 2022
Greater Chennai Corporation worker seen spraying disinfectant at IIT Madras, | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed the 500-mark to 552 taking the total number to 34,58,997.

After 177 patients were discharged, the total number of active cases was 2,313.

There was no Covid death reported.

Chennai recorded 253 new infections, according to state health department data

Published on June 16, 2022
