New Covid cases in TN cross 500

New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed the 500-mark to 552 taking the total number to 34,58,997.
After 177 patients were discharged, the total number of active cases was 2,313.
There was no Covid death reported.
Chennai recorded 253 new infections, according to state health department data
Published on
June 16, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.