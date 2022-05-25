Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 13 lakh people on May 24

India inoculated more than 13 lakh people against Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, May 24, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7am on May 25, 13,27,544, total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 48,335 first doses and 4,57,431 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 31,140 first doses and 1,01,673 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,26,835 first doses and 2,79,352 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. 53,547 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2,29,231 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW).

1,92,67,44,769 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,60,47,770 total first doses and 82,49,00,900 total second doses administered to the 18+ population. 5,92,64,516 were total first doses and 4,50,93,948 were total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 3,31,70,120 first doses and 1,48,11,899 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 19,00,207 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3,15,55,409 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW , FLW so far.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of highest number of total doses administered with 32,46,00,357 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,64,59,547 doses administered so far and West Bengal with 13,99,66,172 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 14,971. 2,124 new cases, recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,977 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,26,02,714. 17 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,507.