The Daily Dose, May 24, 2022

# No traction: With no demand for its three-dose needle-free Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D in the government vaccination drive, Zydus Lifesciences Limited is now exploring export prospects and sale through private market in the country.

Zydus sees no significant business from ZyCoV-D with negligible demand

# Dismay and concern: India’s Union Health Minister expressed his “dismay and concern” over WHO’s recent exercise on excess mortality, where country-specific “authentic data “, published by India’s statutory authority, was disregarded.

Health minister raises dismay and concern about WHO’s “excess death count” anomaly at world body’s 75th session

# Daily tally: India reported 1,675 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 0 deaths.

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 13 lakh doses administered in India on May 23

# Saudi ban includes India: Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from travelling to India and 15 other countries where the pandemic continues to remain unstable.

As Covid cases rise, Saudi bans citizens from travel to India, 15 other countries

# No fourth wave: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was no possibility of a fourth wave of Covid and that there is no need to panic. He said nearly 200 to 250 cases are being reported in the State everyday and there was not much increase in these numbers.

No possibility of Covid-19 fourth wave in Maharashtra: Health Minister

# Serum Institute founder awarded: Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health of the Johns Hopkins University awarded the Dean’s Medal to Serum Institute of India (SII) Chairman Cyrus S Poonawalla for his outstanding work in developing and delivering affordable vaccines and contributions to the Indian biosciences industry.

Johns Hopkins University honours Cyrus Poonawalla for developing affordable vaccines

#Corporates on the move: Thomas Cook India is seeing corporate travel surpassing pre-Covid levels in this quarter. The segment has already bounced back to 85-90 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

Corporate travel to surpass pre-pandemic level this quarter: Thomas Cook