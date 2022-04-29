Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 22.8 lakh people on April 28

India inoculated over 22.8 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Thursday, April 28, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on April 29, about 22,80,743 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 48,188 were first doses and 6,45,293 were second doses administered to the 18+ population.

About 55,670 first doses and 1,62,680 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 3,96,517 first doses and 7,29,791 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. In the last 24 hours, about 52,254 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 yearswhile 1,90,350 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW).

About 188.65 croretotal doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 91.42 crore total first doses and 81 crore total second doses administered to the 18+ population.

About 5.83 crore total first doses and 4.20 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 2.82 crore first doses and 57,62,258 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort. About 6,17,694 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.71 croreprecautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 31.36 croredoses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.45 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.77 croredoses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 17,801. About 3,377 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,496 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore. 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,23,753.