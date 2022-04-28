Covid wrap: Number of cases in India jumps 13 per cent

New Delhi, April 28 India reported 3,303 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, an increase of around 13 per cent on a 24-hour-basis. The total number of infections stood 4,30,68,799.

While the daily positivity rate was up at 0.66 per cent, the weekly positivity rate rose to 0.61 per cent. On Wednesday, the daily and weekly positivity rates were at 0.58 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively.

The number of recoveries stood at 2,563.

According to the Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 16,980, with 701 new active cases being reported in a 24-hour time span.

The country also reported 39 deaths today, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,23,693. Of the deaths reported, 36 were a backlog from Kerala, whereas Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, there are reports of a new variant of the novel coronavirus, BA.12, being found in Patna. According to the state’s health department, the new variant of Omicron was found in the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

However, the Health Ministry is yet to confirm the same.