Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 22.8 lakh total doses on April 25

India inoculated more than 22.8 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday, April 25, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on April 26, 22,83,224 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 47,166 were first doses and 6,20,694 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. For aged 15-18 years, 49,615 first doses and 1,64,472 second doses were administered. For 12-14 years cohort, 4,20,696 first doses and 7,23,858 second doses were administered. For the beneficiaries aged 18-59, 49,497 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours, while 2,07,226 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers).

About 1,87,95,76,423 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far. This includes 91,40,87,801 total first doses and 80,79,16,921 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,82,03,865 total first doses and 4,15,67,113 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,70,96,975 first doses and 37,27,130 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 4,68,211 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,65,08,407 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 31,17,12,822 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,40,47,671 doses and West Bengal with 13,73,79,219 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 15,636. About 2,483 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and 1,970 recoveries thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,23,311. About 1,399 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,23,622.