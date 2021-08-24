Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates over 63 lakh people in a day

India vaccinated over 63 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday, August 23, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 24, 7am, 63,85,298 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. 45,91,252 people were given their first doses of the anti-Covid vaccine while 17,94,046 received their second dose.

India has administered 58,89,97,805 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 45,61,51,209 are first doses while second doses toral 13,28,46,596.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive with 6,42,27,955 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,39,05,696 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,32,11,153 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, having administered 5,40,26,148 first doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,96,35,783 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 3,35,92,729 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,42,69,913 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 1,05,92,128 doses and Uttar Pradesh with 1,02,01,807 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,19,551, down by 14,373 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 39,486 to 3,17,20,112. 354 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,35,110.