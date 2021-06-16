News

Covid-19 vaccination: On-spot registration for citizens going abroad today, says BMC

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 16, 2021

Vaccination available only in certain select centres listed by the BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be arranging a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination drive for the second dose of Covishield for select citizens today.

Citizens going abroad for studies, jobs or for participating in the Tokyo Olympics will be eligible for on-spot registrations for vaccination.

The second dose can be taken 28 days post the first dose. It will be available only in certain select vaccination centres listed by the BMC. The Covid vaccine doses will be administered at Kasturba centres, KEM hospital, SevenHills hospital, Cooper hospital, Centenary Hospital, Govandi, Rajawadi hospital today between 10 am to 3 pm.

“CVCs for citizens going abroad for educational purposes, jobs, for participating in Tokyo Olympics. Covishield: 2nd dose. The second dose can be taken 28 days post the first dose ONLY in the following centres. Documents mandatory. On-spot registration: Mon, Tue, Wed 10am-3pm,” the BMC said in a tweet.

Documents required

Citizens qualifying for the drive will require necessary documents that includes an admission letter, form for student foreign visa, job offer/appointment letter for employees, authorised letter from sports ministry for Tokyo Olympics participants.

Mumbai reported 575 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. 718 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. 6,84,825 total patients have recovered while the overall recovery rate in the city stands at 95 per cent. Total active patients in the city are 15,390.

Published on June 16, 2021

