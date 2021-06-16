Covid-19 vaccination: On-spot registration for citizens going abroad today, says BMC

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be arranging a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination drive for the second dose of Covishield for select citizens today.
Citizens going abroad for studies, jobs or for participating in the Tokyo Olympics will be eligible for on-spot registrations for vaccination.
The second dose can be taken 28 days post the first dose. It will be available only in certain select vaccination centres listed by the BMC. The Covid vaccine doses will be administered at Kasturba centres, KEM hospital, SevenHills hospital, Cooper hospital, Centenary Hospital, Govandi, Rajawadi hospital today between 10 am to 3 pm.
Also read: Amid Covid 2.0, Dharavi reports zero cases for the first time on Monday
“CVCs for citizens going abroad for educational purposes, jobs, for participating in Tokyo Olympics. Covishield: 2nd dose. The second dose can be taken 28 days post the first dose ONLY in the following centres. Documents mandatory. On-spot registration: Mon, Tue, Wed 10am-3pm,” the BMC said in a tweet.
Citizens qualifying for the drive will require necessary documents that includes an admission letter, form for student foreign visa, job offer/appointment letter for employees, authorised letter from sports ministry for Tokyo Olympics participants.
Mumbai reported 575 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. 718 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. 6,84,825 total patients have recovered while the overall recovery rate in the city stands at 95 per cent. Total active patients in the city are 15,390.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...