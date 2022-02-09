Covid-19 vaccination: over 53 lakh doses administered in India on February 8

India vaccinated over 53 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Tuesday, February 8, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of February 9, 7am, 53,61,099 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 6,75,674 first doses and 22,41,778 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, while 4,71,533 first doses and 15,54,432 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 4,17,682 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours. 1,70,87,06,705 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 90,16,70,652 total first doses and 73,16,05,796 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,04,94,313 total first doses and 92,19,707 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,57,16,237 total precaution doses administered so far.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 27,20,84,076 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,06,82,791 doses and West Bengal with 12,50,01,596 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 8,92,828. 71,365 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,72,211 to 4,10,12,869. 1,217 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,05,279.