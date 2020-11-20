Covid: Gilead ‘disappointed’ with WHO guideline on use of remdesivir

Of Carnatic music, intermittent fasting and bodybuilding
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Gilead Sciences said it was “disappointed” with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline that advised against the use of antiviral remdesivir in managing hospitalised Covid-19 patients.
The WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel of international experts said remdesivir was not suggested for hospitalised patients, regardless of how severely ill they were. “There was no evidence that the drug improved survival or the need for ventilation”, the WHO-panel said in The BMJ.
The advice echoed a WHO statement from October where remdesivir was among four drugs said to have little impact on mortality. The statement was based on interim data from the WHO’s Solidarity Therapeutics Trial.
However, remdesivir was the first Covid-19 treatment drug approved by the USFDA late last month. On Friday, the US regulator also gave an emergency use authorisation for baricitinib and remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation etc.
Countering WHO’s statement, Gilead said, “Veklury (remdesivir) is recognised as a standard of care for treating hospitalised patients with Covid-19 in guidelines from numerous credible national organisations, including the US National Institutes of Health and Infectious Diseases Society of America, Japan, UK and Germany. These recommendations are based on the robust evidence from multiple randomised, controlled studies published in peer-reviewed journals that demonstrate the clinical benefits of Veklury, such as significantly faster recovery, which can free up limited hospital resources.”
Further, it added, “We are disappointed the WHO guidelines appear to ignore this evidence at a time when cases are dramatically increasing around the world and doctors are relying on Veklury as the first and only approved antiviral treatment for patients with COVID-19 in approximately 50 countries.”
Indian companies, including Hetero, Cipla, Jubilant and Mylan, for example, have an alliance to make and sell the injectable product at reduced prices in certain markets.
Some doctors and industry-representatives pointed out that the WHO guideline was sending mixed signals on a drug that was given in moderate to severe cases and worked in the first five to nine when the virus was actively replicating.
Dharmesh Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of BDR Pharmaceuticals, told BusinessLine that he had seen patients benefiting from the drug. It improved several patients’ condition, he said, at a time when there was no other drug available. BDR Pharma makes the drug for Cipla.
The WHO-panel also supported continued enrolment into trials evaluating remdesivir, especially to provide higher certainty of evidence for specific groups of patients, the journal said.
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Market shrugs off the Chinese factor
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
The focus on nutritional food and accessibility amid the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people in the ...
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...