Covid: Telangana reports 1,498 new cases

There is no let up in the increase of Covid-19 cases in Telangana as the State reported 1,498 new positive cases on Monday. As many as six persons died due to the viral infection.

The number of active cases is touching the 10,000 mark, while 245 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

The sharp increase in the positive cases has impacted the State’s recovery rate. The recovery rate fell to 96.27 per cent from about 98.50 per cent about two weeks ago.

The State tested 62,350 samples on Monday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 313 new cases. This is followed by Medchal district with 164 cases, Nizamabad with 142 cases and Rangareddy district with 128 cases.

Meanwhile, the State ramped up the vaccine delivery by increasing the vaccine centres to 1,119. On Monday, it administered 72,000 doses. The State so far administered 15.46 lakh doses.