Covid vaccine: UK frontline hospital staffs, senior citizens vaccinated

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
The government in the UK has started giving Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech to the frontline hospital staff, senior citizens and to the most vulnerable members of the population.
Respiratory diseases specialist and Indian origin doctor, Suresh Babu who is probably among the earliest members of the medical community diaspora, to get the dosage. He received his shot on December 12.
In a telephonic interaction with BusinessLine from the UK, the respiratory physician at Portsmouth Hospitals shared his experiences about receiving the initial dosage at a hospital and his views of the mass vaccination programme.
Babu said that the process of vaccine is very simple. The medical staff administering the vaccines, ask a few questions about the health and allergies of the person and then the first shot is given. After the vaccine is administered, the person has to wait for 15 minutes at the hospital. The staff observes whether the person develops any allergic reaction. The person has to come back three weeks later to receive the final dosage. In four weeks after first dosage a person will be immune to Covid virus.
Babu who hails from Kannur in Kerala said that in UK there are three different vaccines that are likely to hit the market very soon. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is a mRNA vaccine. But the problem with the mRNA vaccine is that it has to be transported at a very low temperature.
People have been worried about mRNA vaccine but in the UK over 48,000 people have been given the vaccine without significant side effects. Some people have developed minor symptoms such as muscle pain at the injection site and mild fever but no other serious health issues, he said.
To set off an immune response, many vaccine companies insert a weakened or a benign germ into our bodies via the vaccine but that is not the case with mRNA vaccines. Instead, such vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein — or even just a piece of a protein — that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.
Babu said that the UK Government authorised the vaccines for mass inoculation on December 2 and the National Health Service (public healthcare system) plans to provide priority vaccination to care homes for the aged and frontline staff at hospitals, especially in departments such as Emergency, Respiratory and Oncology. The National Health Service has purchased 40 million dosages of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and it would be provided free of charge.
Babu who has treated numerous Covid patients said that the numbers of such patients continue to rise in the UK and the ICUs are filled to the capacity with patients who require critical care. Therefore, the vaccine have come as a god sent gift.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
₹1441 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141014551470 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...