Covid vaccine: UK frontline hospital staffs, senior citizens vaccinated

The government in the UK has started giving Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech to the frontline hospital staff, senior citizens and to the most vulnerable members of the population.

Respiratory diseases specialist and Indian origin doctor, Suresh Babu who is probably among the earliest members of the medical community diaspora, to get the dosage. He received his shot on December 12.

In a telephonic interaction with BusinessLine from the UK, the respiratory physician at Portsmouth Hospitals shared his experiences about receiving the initial dosage at a hospital and his views of the mass vaccination programme.

Babu said that the process of vaccine is very simple. The medical staff administering the vaccines, ask a few questions about the health and allergies of the person and then the first shot is given. After the vaccine is administered, the person has to wait for 15 minutes at the hospital. The staff observes whether the person develops any allergic reaction. The person has to come back three weeks later to receive the final dosage. In four weeks after first dosage a person will be immune to Covid virus.

Babu who hails from Kannur in Kerala said that in UK there are three different vaccines that are likely to hit the market very soon. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is a mRNA vaccine. But the problem with the mRNA vaccine is that it has to be transported at a very low temperature.

People have been worried about mRNA vaccine but in the UK over 48,000 people have been given the vaccine without significant side effects. Some people have developed minor symptoms such as muscle pain at the injection site and mild fever but no other serious health issues, he said.

To set off an immune response, many vaccine companies insert a weakened or a benign germ into our bodies via the vaccine but that is not the case with mRNA vaccines. Instead, such vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein — or even just a piece of a protein — that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

Babu said that the UK Government authorised the vaccines for mass inoculation on December 2 and the National Health Service (public healthcare system) plans to provide priority vaccination to care homes for the aged and frontline staff at hospitals, especially in departments such as Emergency, Respiratory and Oncology. The National Health Service has purchased 40 million dosages of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and it would be provided free of charge.

Babu who has treated numerous Covid patients said that the numbers of such patients continue to rise in the UK and the ICUs are filled to the capacity with patients who require critical care. Therefore, the vaccine have come as a god sent gift.