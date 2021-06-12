CSIR-Laxai Life Sciences get DCGI nod for clinical trials Colchicine on Covid patients

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), and Laxai Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Hyderabad, have obtained approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to undertake a two-arm phase-II clinical trial of the drug Colchicine for Covid-19 treatment.

The partner CSIR institutes in this important clinical trial are the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad and CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu.

According to Ram Vishwakarma, advisor to DG-CSIR, colchicine, in combination with standard of care, will be an important therapeutic intervention for Covid-19 patients with cardiac co-morbidities and also for reducing proinflammatory cytokines, leading to faster recovery.

A number of global studies have confirmed now that cardiac complications during the course of Covid-19 infections and post-covid syndrome are leading to the loss of many lives, and it is essential to look for new or repurposed drugs.

Dr S Chandrasekhar (Director CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad) and Dr. DS Reddy (Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu), the two partner institutes from CSIR said that they were looking forward to the outcome of this Phase II clinical efficacy trial on Colchicine, which may lead to life-saving intervention in the management of hospitalised patients.

India is one of the largest producers of this key drug and if successful, it will be made available to the patients at an affordable cost.

According to Ram Upadhayay, CEO, Laxai the enrollment of patients has already begun at multiple sites across India and the trial is likely to be completed in the next 8-10 weeks.

The drug can be made available to the large population of India based on the results of this trial and regulatory approval, he added.

Recent clinical studies have reported in leading medical journals about colchicine being associated with a significant reduction in the rates of recurrent pericarditis, post-pericardiotomy syndrome, and peri-procedural atrial fibrillation following cardiac surgery and atrial fibrillation ablation, according to a release.