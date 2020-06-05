CTUs plan 6-month non-cooperation, defiance movement against Centre

Ten central trade unions belonging to the Opposition camp have jointly decided to launch a six-month-long “non-cooperation and defiance” agitation against the “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national” policies of the Centre. The trade unions said in a joint statement that they will not accept lying down the designs for imposition of slavery on workers through total nullification of all labour laws.

‘Will not be bystanders’

They said they cannot remain mere onlookers to the project of “wholesale privatisation” of PSUs, aggressive structural changes in the agricultural economy in favour of the “corporate-landlord lobby” that will put farmers in deeper misery besides endangering food security of the people.

“Trade union movement cannot endorse or cooperate with this process; we have to totally non-cooperate, defy and resist through united struggles such disastrous anti-people, anti-worker and anti-national designs being imposed on the society taking advantage of the lockdown situation in an unscrupulous manner. The Central Government has defied its constitutional obligation,” the statement added.

The protests will begin from July 3 by the workers and employees of formal and informal sector and service establishments, maintaining physical distancing and other precautions. “This programme is in preparation and prelude to further united struggle of prolonged non-cooperation and defiance of the anti-people, anti-national policies of the Government and in defence of our rights and basic entitlements. Preceding the nationwide protest, to generate awareness about the changes being made in labour laws and other policy issues, the state level joint meeting/seminars/conventions may be held,” the trade unions said.

They demanded the Centre to immediately hold the long overdue Indian Labour Conference to discuss 12-point charter of demands submitted earlier by the Unions. They also sought discussions on the labour and trade union rights, issues of job losses, wages, job security, the migrant workers’ issues including their journey to home and return journey to those who desire to join back their work. They urged the Centre to meet representatives of workers too instead of frequently meeting only the employers and corporate sector.

“The concrete form of non-cooperation and defiance including nationwide general strike will be decided by the joint platform of Central Trade Unions and independent federations and associations at appropriate time in the next phase after the observance of the nationwide protest day on July 3,” unions said.

“The Government not only failed in getting its own orders and advisories implemented in regard to payment of wages to workers, no retrenchments during lockdown period. Instead, it withdrew its own decision in the face of the case in Supreme Court by the employers of some companies,” they added.