Cupid, a premier manufacturer of sexual wellness and pocket perfumes, has embarked is on a B2C expansion strategy.

The company’s foray into B2C in India in the last seven months has resulted in net revenue of ₹12.50 crore and the company is looking to expand this pie substantially with a topline target in excess of ₹50 crore in this financial year.

Cupid plans to launch almond hair oil in 4 SKUs and massage oils.

The company has built its presence across over 40 super stockists, over 500 distributors and 50,000 retail touch points in a short span of time and is on the horizon to reach 1 lakh touch points by this year-end.

It is also undertaking strategic marketing initiatives to create brand resonance and strengthen its distribution network. It aims to win customers with partner engagement, POS visibility and retail advocacy.

It also plans to enhance its e-commerce presence by partnering with Blinkit and Zepto and is currently available on top e-commerce platforms

Dhruba Goswami, Business Head, Cupid, said: “We continue to bring in overall efficiencies in procurement, production and domestic distribution.“

The new product offerings have even started garnering international interest with export orders coming in for Cupid’s new range of products, he added.

