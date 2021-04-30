Cyberabad cops, IT industry launches Covid-19 support portal

Getting verified information on life-saving services such as oxygen supplies, critical care services and diagnostic support has become a big challenge as friends and kin of Covid-19 patients look for help.

To save time and to provide verified information, Cyberabad police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) have launched an online portal – covid.scsc.in, providing verified information about all the critical services required.

The SCSC is an organisation with members from various stakeholders of the IT and IT-enabled services.

The portal would provide information on critical care services (oxygen supplies, ambulances, hospital beds, plasma support, blood banks and cremation services and self care services (isolation centers and home quarantine support, doctors on call, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, food services); preventive care services (psychologists, counsellors support, vaccination centres, PPE suppliers, sanitisation services); and information updates on Covid-19 situation and key contacts.

“There is a huge information being circulated in social media, most of it being unverfied and not much useful,” VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, has said.

Pratyusha sharma, Joint Secretary of SCSC’s Women’s Forum, has led the effort in creating the online portal with curated information on resources required.

“It will be updated frequently,” an SCSC executive said.