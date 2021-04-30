News

Cyberabad cops, IT industry launches Covid-19 support portal

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 30, 2021

The website provides verified information about all the critical services required

Getting verified information on life-saving services such as oxygen supplies, critical care services and diagnostic support has become a big challenge as friends and kin of Covid-19 patients look for help.

To save time and to provide verified information, Cyberabad police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) have launched an online portal – covid.scsc.in, providing verified information about all the critical services required.

The SCSC is an organisation with members from various stakeholders of the IT and IT-enabled services.

The portal would provide information on critical care services (oxygen supplies, ambulances, hospital beds, plasma support, blood banks and cremation services and self care services (isolation centers and home quarantine support, doctors on call, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, food services); preventive care services (psychologists, counsellors support, vaccination centres, PPE suppliers, sanitisation services); and information updates on Covid-19 situation and key contacts.

Also read: Next 3-4 weeks very crucial, Telangana govt cautions people

“There is a huge information being circulated in social media, most of it being unverfied and not much useful,” VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, has said.

Pratyusha sharma, Joint Secretary of SCSC’s Women’s Forum, has led the effort in creating the online portal with curated information on resources required.

“It will be updated frequently,” an SCSC executive said.

Published on April 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.