Cybersecurity in the industrial sector: Red tape the primary barrier, says report

Red tape is the primary barrier to implementing proper cybersecurity measures in the industrial sector according to Kaspersky’s ‘State of Industrial Cybersecurity in the Era of Digitalization’ report.
As per the report, 46 per cent of organisations face red tape delays in implementation of industrial cybersecurity projects.
Other common obstacles for these projects include “the inability to stop production (34 per cent), lengthy approval process (31 per cent) and having too many decision-makers (23 per cent).
“These barriers may become a critical point in light of Covid-19 because they can affect the implementation of pandemic-driven operational technology (OT) security initiatives,” said Kaspersky.
According to the report, 46 per cent of organisations are expecting to see changes in their OT security priorities as a result of the pandemic.
“These organisations will probably need to shift their security strategy on-the-fly and quickly implement new cybersecurity practices. While it can be challenging generally, due to the specific requirements of OT, the barriers for implementation can complicate and slow down the process even more,” Kaspersky said.
This may become even more difficult with reduced OT security budgets. About 24 per cent of organisations reported a reduction in these budgets.
“It’s always more difficult to invest money and resources in projects without a clear return on investment, such as with cybersecurity initiatives,” said Georgy Shebuldaev, Head of Growth Center at Kaspersky.
“While cybersecurity for OT is still a developing area, all these management barriers are quite natural. As a vendor, it is up to us to help customers eliminate these obstacles and simplify and speed up the implementation of protection measures,” he added.
