Cyclone Bulbul to make landfall tonight; Coastal areas of Bengal put on alert

Very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul is likely to make a landfall in Sunderban delta late tonight.

According to GK Das, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, maximum impact of the storm will be felt between 8 pm and 11 pm on Saturday evening.

Coastal areas of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas - the two districts adjoining Kolkata - are likely to have the most severe impact.

Wind speeds are likely to be in the range of 110 km/hr to 120 km/hr, Das said adding that wind speeds could go upto 135 km/hr too.

“It is very likely to weaken gradually, move northeastwards and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by late evening/night of November 9, around 20.00 hrs to 2300 hrs IST, as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph,” a press release from the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is continuing over north coastal districts of Odisha and coastal districts of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, alert has been issued in all coastal districts of West Bengal and Indian Navy, West Bengal Police and Coast Guard are closely monitoring the situation. Camps have been set up in both North and South 24 Parganas to accommodate 1 lakh people.

Impact on Kolkata

Digha and Canning , two coastal areas of the State, reported seven cm and three cm of rainfall over the past 24 hours (till around 8.30 am).

According to Das, the city will witness wind speeds about 50 to 70 kmph as the cyclonic storm crosses. This apart, light to moderate rainfall is expected across Kolkata. There could also be heavy to very heavy showers across or in isolated parts of the city.

Certain areas in Kolkata have already witnessed moderate rainfall since Saturday morning.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has tweeted that a 24x7 control room has been set up at the State secretariat (Nabanna) and the situation is being monitored. Disaster management response teams have also been put up in place to address emergencies, she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Wind speed is likely to increase after 18.00 hrs (6 p.m) on Saturday. The weather is likely to improve from Sunday afternoon,” he said.

According to sources, flight operations have been suspended between 18.00 hours, on Saturday, and 6.00 hours of Sunday.

Appropriate precautionary measures have also been taken by the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT).

A release by the port trust said “shipping activities will remain suspended till weather improves”.

So far, pilot boats have been sent to Haldia for shelter. All vessels in the port and at Sandheads (in the Bay of Bengal) have been advised to take appropriate safety precautions.

“Port users have been advised for safe parking/lashing of equipment at berths and back up area. Ships at berth advised to strength their mooring arrangements,” the release further added.

The lWAI has also been informed to take safety measures at fly ash jetties.